Heavy to moderate rain in City

LAHORE: Heavy to moderate rain was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore and other major cities till July 22.

Rainfall was started in the City around noon and continued till night and slowed down the traffic on major city roads. In Lahore, 90 mm rain was recorded at Tajpura, 59 at Airport, 55 at Nishtar Town, 51 at Upper Mall, 44 at Lakshmi Chowk, 32 at Gulberg, 30 at Johar Town, 23 at walled City, 22 each at Iqbal Town and Qurtaba Chowk, 19 at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 18 at Samanabad, 10 at Mughalpura, 07 at Chowk Nakhuda, 06 at Farrukhabad and 01 at Shahi Qila. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 27.2°C.