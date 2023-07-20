Drive to demolish illegal structures launched

LAHORE: On the direction of the caretaker Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, a crackdown has been launched against illegal constructions throughout the City.

During this drive, particular attention has been given to address complaints related to construction works carried out without approved maps in Samanabad Zone, Wagah Zone and Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone.

In line with these efforts, constructions that exceeded the approved maps have been promptly demolished. Subsequently, the identified buildings have been sealed to pave the way for further legal action against their owners.

The officials concerned have been instructed to diligently monitor these sealed buildings daily. Swift legal actions have been taken against those owners who persisted with construction despite receiving notices.

As part of the operation against illegal constructions, a building situated on the road adjacent to Main Multan Road has been sealed after additional constructions were removed. Moreover, additional walls surrounding an industrial building near Attock Petrol Pump on Main GT Road were also demolished during the operation.

Furthermore, in the commercial area near Ghous Garden, any further construction without the approval of the building plan has been strictly prohibited, leading to the demolition of newly constructed walls and slabs. Along Main Siphon Road near Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Exchange Jalu Mor, appropriate action has been initiated against owners of illegal constructions, including commercial halls and shops.

Similar legal measures have been enforced in Wagah zone and Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, where additional constructions at four reported locations have faced legal consequences. It is noteworthy that Local Government Minister Amir Mir has remained steadfast in ensuring the uninterrupted enforcement of local government laws and regulations. The crackdown on illegal constructions is a testament to the caretaker government's commitment to maintaining the integrity and order of the city's urban landscape.