Holding int’l cricket events beneficial for national economy: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman said that the organisation of international cricket events in Pakistan bodes well for the economy and promotion of cricket in the country. He said this in his meeting with Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf who called on him at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab said that sportsmanship teaches a person to fight in every field and achieve success, whether it is the field of sports or any field of life. He said that a healthy society is impossible without healthy activities like sports and the government is taking all possible measures for the promotion of sports in the country under an effective strategy.

Governor Punjab said that the Pakistani cricket team is one of the best cricket teams in the world. He said that winning and losing is part of the game, but the players should enter the field with the dedication of winning, however, after losing, they should also congratulate the winning team by showing sportsman spirit which is essence of sports. Governor Punjab congratulated Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on assuming the office of Chairman PCB Management Committee, and expressed the hope that he will use his best skills for the promotion of cricket.

On this occasion, Zaka Ashraf expressed his determination to run the affairs of the Cricket Board in best possible way.

He while giving a briefing to Governor Punjab about the Asia Cup said that after 2008, Asia Cup is going to be held again in Pakistan after a gap of 15 years.

He said that four matches of Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor expressed his best wishes for the nation and Muslims around the world in his message on the beginning of the Islamic year.

He prayed that may this Hijri year be a year of Allah's blessings and mercy for the country, nation, Muslim Ummah and the entire humanity, adding that may peace, stability and prosperity come to the country.

Governor Punjab said that in the events of Muharram-ul-Haram, the lesson of this sacred month is to fight against the evil forces, oppression and tyranny with patience and perseverance.