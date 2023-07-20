Confectioners decry rising price of sugar

LAHORE: A sharp increase of sugar price upto Rs 45 per kg during the last one month has put the export orders of confectionery, snacks and other items at stake as the cost of production has increased.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the leaders of All Pakistan Confectionery and Snacks Manufacturing Association said that the food and beverage manufacturing industry is facing serious issues of increase in cost of production due to the continuous increase in the price of sugar. Several companies manufacturing confectionery, snacks, juices and beverages are facing difficulties in fulfilling export orders.

The leaders including Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Sheikh Muhammad Tahir Anjum, Sheikh Khalid Mahmood, Sheikh Adnan, Muhammad Waseem, Chairman of Bakers Association Pakistan Haji Riaz Al Hasan said that increase in sugar price by Rs 45 per kg during the last one month is unjustified as the sugar production season of the sugar mills ended a few months back.

They claimed that the surplus sugar is available in the mills and the country while the hoarders and stockiest on behest of the sugar millers are pushing the rates of sugar on daily basis. On the other hand, those institutions take action are silent due to which the public problems are increasing. They said the food industry earns millions of dollars for the country is facing a serious crisis. The export orders booked two months ago are impossible to fulfill due to current sugar prices. The food industry, especially juice, confectionary and small-scale industries are forced to increase prices on a daily basis while the local market is not able to bear the burden of increased prices.