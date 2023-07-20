CM alerts depts to cope with heavy rainfall

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, considering the heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, has asked Rescue-1122, PDMA and the administration to be fully vigilant and ordered timely drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Every resource should be fully utilised for swift water drainage; he said and added that officials concerned should remain in the field until the completion of their tasks. Considering the risk of flooding in rivulets, precautionary measures should be taken, and the nullah Lai situation be continuously monitored; he said and added that after the completion of the water drainage operation, a report should also be submitted to his office.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab in his message at the start of Muharram-ul-Haram said that Muharram teaches us the lesson to stand steadfast on sacrifice and truth.

Ulema Karam and Mashaikh have always guided the country and the nation. The services of Ulema Karam and Mashaikh cannot be forgotten to maintain the environment of peace and harmony during Muharram. Ulema Karam and Mashaikh from all schools of thought should promote brotherhood, religious homogeneity and tolerance in the society.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “I hope that given the sensitivity of present conditions, Ulema Karam and Mashaikh will promote unanimity, solidarity and brotherhood as always. Today our dear homeland is confronting challenges on every front. We as a nation have to cope with these challenges by displaying unity among our ranks. The soil of our dear homeland demands from us that we should forget our vested interests and mutual differences so as to become united.”

Mohsin Naqvi outlined, “My message at the start of Muharram-ul-Haram is we have to foil nefarious designs of our enemy by showing unity and homogeneity.” He emphasised that Nawasa-e-Rasool (RA) taught us through his strong character and noble deeds to raise the voice of truth and protect human values. The struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gives us the eternal message to stand firmly and bravely against cruelty and oppression.

Moreover, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt grief over the loss of lives resulting from the wall collapse near Golra Mor in Islamabad. He extended his deepest sympathies to the grieving families and emphasized that he shares their pain. The government stands united in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time, he added.