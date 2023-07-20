FY23 growth in Pakistan weighed down by fiscal, monetary policies: ADB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lagged behind on macroeconomic numbers as compared to many other regional countries. Even the Asian Development Bank (ADB) did not bother to incorporate the macroeconomic numbers of Pakistan in its new outlook for major economies of Asia released on Wednesday.

In the latest outlook for Asia released by the ADB, it was stated that the GDP growth for India was projected at 6.4 percent and 6.7 percent for FY2023 and FY2024 respectively. Its inflation would be standing at 4.9 percent and 4.5 percent for FY2023 and FY2024.

According to The Asian Development Outlook (ADO), the GDP projections for Nepal and Pakistan are adjusted down for FY2022-23 and maintained for the ongoing fiscal.

Growth in Pakistan in FY2023 (ended 30 June 2023) was weighed down by tighter monetary and fiscal policies to safeguard macroeconomic stability, pervasive inflation, and significant damage from flooding. In Nepal, significant growth moderation in FY2023 (ended mid-July 2023) reflected unexpectedly sharp effects from a number of factors, notably tighter monetary policy driving up interest rates, high fuel prices, and import restrictions imposed to manage declining foreign exchange reserves.

Forecasts for FY2023-24 in both economies are maintained on the assumption that external and domestic conditions will improve. The ADO April 2023 projection for Pakistan in FY2024 assumes that the government will continue reform as recommended by the IMF under a new policy-support program approved on July 12. The South Asia is on course to achieve ADO April 2023 growth forecasts. Downward revisions for Nepal and Pakistan in 2023 reflect mainly tighter monetary and fiscal policies and are offset by an upward revision for Bangladesh as net exports performed better than expected. Growth projections elsewhere in South Asia are largely maintained. The Bhutan inflation projection for 2023 is revised down after fuel prices dropped more than expected. Similarly, the inflation forecast for Sri Lanka is also revised down on account of declining prices for food, transportation, and utilities, as well as base changes for the consumer price index.

In contrast, 2023 inflation projections for Bangladesh and Nepal are revised up, and actual inflation in Pakistan in FY2023 was higher than projected, leaving the sub-regional forecast unchanged. Continued demand-side pressures in Pakistan play an outsized role in the upward revision to the sub-regional inflation forecast for 2024.