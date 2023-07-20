Customs tribunal orders handover of Bentley to Bulgarian embassy

KARACHI: A Customs tribunal has ruled that a Bentley Mulsanne was not smuggled into the country but imported by the Bulgarian Embassy in Islamabad.

The two-member tribunal, comprising Chairman Muhammad Arif Khan and Member Technical-I Abdul Basit Chaudhry, ordered the Customs authorities to hand over the vehicle to the embassy.

This order came on an appeal filed by Jameel Shafi, who claimed to be the bonafide owner of the car.

In September last year, the Customs had recovered from a house in Karachi’s Defence area a Bentley Mulsanne that was said to have been stolen from London and smuggled to Karachi. Subsequently, Customs officials registered an FIR and arrested Shafi, who claimed to be the bona fide owner of the vehicle, and Naveed Bilwani.

Shafi told investigators that he purchased the car from Bilwani. However, Bilwani said he only brokered a deal between Shafi and Naveed Yamin and acted as a guarantor.

Shafi, through this appeal, challenged the December 7 order of the Collector of Customs (Adjudication-I) who ordered confiscation of the vehicle and imposed penalties on the three men.

The tribunal observed that the impugned vehicle was imported by the Bulgarian Embassy in the name of its ambassador in Pakistan and was cleared by the Customs on December 4, 2019 against a bona fide exemption certificate issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No discrepancy or violation has been pointed out regarding the clearance of the vehicle by the Customs department, it added.

The tribunal said Customs officials, acting on a report received from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), seized the vehicle in Karachi under sections 2(s), 16 and 168 of the Customs Act 1969.

“We have examined these sections in detail and are constrained to conclude that none of these provisions of law are applicable in the instant case,” it noted, adding the vehicle was not smuggled into the country and seized by the Customs without having jurisdiction.

“As the vehicle has been reported to be stolen from UK and NCA is investigating the case, we find it to be prima facie a case of Interpol duly represented in Pakistan by National Central Bureau (NCB), Islamabad,” it said.

“We are of the view that it would have been more appropriate if the case was handled by the NCB in co-ordination with the NCA.”

As per record, the impugned vehicle was the property of the Embassy of Bulgaria in Pakistan that cannot disown it and if the vehicle was stolen from the embassy, an FIR was required to be lodged with the police or the vehicle was to disposed of by the embassy following a proper procedure laid down under the relevant SRO, said the tribunal.

It added the foreign ministry was silent about under what law property of a diplomat or diplomatic mission in Pakistan is to be confiscated when no violation of the Customs Act, 1969 was committed.

If the embassy disowned the vehicle following the NCA report about it having been stolen from the UK, then it was required to be handed over to the NCB for further necessary action in co-ordination with the NCA, the tribunal opined.

“We strongly hold the view that the Government of Pakistan, through application of a local law, cannot illegally confiscate stolen goods as then it would become the property of the Government of Pakistan, and the Government of Pakistan can never become the owner of stolen goods knowingly its status as stolen,” the tribunal said.

“In view of the above, we hold the seizure of the vehicle to be void ab initio being without lawful jurisdiction,” the tribunal ruled and ordered the vehicle to be handed over to the embassy being its lawful owner as per the import/ clearance documents with intimation to the NCB and NCA.

“In case the subject Embassy denies to take possession of the impugned vehicle, the same shall be recorded in writing and the vehicle be handed over to Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the reports of National Crime Agency, UK, for further necessary action at their end,” it said.

The tribunal said the appellant, Jameel Shafi, had no locus standi to take possession of the vehicle and was rather found to be in illegal possession of a diplomatic vehicle that too was a stolen one from the UK.