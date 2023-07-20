NA’s farewell session begins today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will debate on cipher controversy in its farewell session today (Thursday).

The session would be adjourned sine die in the second week of next month. Ironically, the house that consists of 342 members would be having 216 members -- less than two-third number of the legislature -- when it would be calling it a day in mid-August. Its mandated five-year period would culminate on August 13 midnight but it could be dissolved by the leader of house/prime minister three or four days ahead of it, so that the election campaign could prolong for 90 days.

It will be the 53rd session of the NA and the secretariat has issued agenda containing 24 items that could come up for discussion on the first day of the outgoing assembly’s last session.

Aliya Kamran of the JUI-F would raise question of multifold increase in the prices of medicines through a call attention notice. Federal Minister or National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel will respond to the notice. The minister will also introduce a bill to amend the National Institute of Health (NIH) Re-Organization Act, 2021. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb will introduce a bill further to amend the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 (PEMRA) [The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023]. She will also introduce a bill to amend the Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance, 2002 [The Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2023]. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will introduce a bill to give effect to the convention on abolishing the requirement of legalization for the foreign public documents [The Apostille (Amendment) Bill, 2023]. Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, will introduce a bill to provide for the establishment, administration and management of the affairs of the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad [The Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023]. Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique will present the bill to establish the Pakistan Airports Authority [The Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2022]. The minister will also move another bill to consolidate and amend laws relating regulation of civil aviation activities, and further to confer functions on Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority [The Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2022]. Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan will bring a law that will amend the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act, 2016 [The Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) (Amendment) Bill, 2023]. It is expected that the legislation regarding the amendments would be completed to be introduced by the ministers. Parliamentary sources said that electoral reforms would also be placed in the form of a bill next week, which could be final legislation to be carried out by the outgoing lower house of parliament. It has also been indicated that a report pertaining to the performance of National Assembly would be issued after the session. The engagements would also include group photo sessions and farewell speeches of the members of the assembly on the last day. The parliamentary group leaders are also expected to address the session.

The Sindh government has reached an understanding with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the National Assembly on the same day, the sources added.