Cipher drama proves PTI chief working on foreign agenda: Fazl

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief and JUIF Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that former Principal Secretary to Imran Khan had exposed the cipher conspiracy, which was hatched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

Addressing a news conference, he said the PTI chief had staged the drama of cipher to mislead the nation. He alleged that the PTI was supported by Indian and Israeli intelligence agencies, which also funded the party in the 2018 general elections. The JUI chief said the statement of Israel in support of the PTI chairman was a proof that he was working on a foreign agenda.

Fazl said he knew the PTI chief was a foreign agent and facts were coming out about him with the passage of time. “I had already told the nation about the contacts of PTI chief with foreign powers and Jewish lobby,” he added.

He said that after 75 years, Israel, which Pakistan did not recognise, had made an unjustified criticism in the United Nations, mentioning Pakistan’s independence was based on the support to Palestinians.