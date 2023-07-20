Bilawal lauds foreign ministry’s role in FATF grey list exit

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the need for a Foreign Service, which is quick to deliver on people-centric development and peace-oriented diplomacy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the launching of Change Management Reforms in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, “We achieved remarkable milestones in recent times on the foreign affairs front. For example, Pakistan’s early exit from the FATF grey list, our key role in creating the loss and damage fund of COP27 for countries impacted by climate change-related calamities, global recognition of Pakistan’s leadership at G77 plus China as well as OIC chair of the council of foreign ministers.”

On the bilateral front, the foreign minister said that Pakistan had invigorated its relationships and formed new partnerships. “To maintain our leadership, we must embrace the future, we must focus on a knowledge-based economy, fostering innovation and technology leadership.” He said that by leveraging technology, we can make our government more accessible, efficient and responsive to the ever-evolving global dynamics and needs of our society.

Bilawal said the Change Management Reforms initiative was about efficiency, streamlining our processes, eliminating unnecessary steps and ensuring ease of doing business. “It is about leveraging modern technology to unlock new levels of productivity and business continuity, it is about the wellbeing of Pakistani citizens abroad at the forefront, ensuring their safety and providing them with supporting needs,” he stressed.

The foreign minister said the Change Management Reforms would help improve the ministry’s internal working. He said key areas identified for improvement include the condition of the service’s internal communication, decision-making processes, and career development framework and technology integration. He said that a total of 51 initiatives were launched in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and 19 of those had been fully implemented, three partially completed and 29 were on track towards completion.