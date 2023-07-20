FIR registered on Azam Khan’s ‘abduction’ not quashed

ISLAMABAD: The police have not yet quashed the first information report (FIR) lodged with the Kohsar police station on June 16, 2023 on the written complaint of Mohammad Saeed Khan, nephew of Mohammad Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the then prime minister Imran Khan over his abduction on June 15, 2023.

The complainant said that Azam Khan left his house between 6:30pm to 7pm for an appointment in Islamabad but since then he went missing and was not in communication with his family, while his cellphone was also switched off. The Kohsar police registered an FIR (No. 479/23) under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code and initiated investigation. On July 19, 2023, when Azam Khan suddenly appeared before the FIA and recorded statement under section 161 CrPC, saying he was staying with his friend in Peshawar and was not kidnapped. Meanwhile, a report appeared on the social media that the FIR lodged on the complaint of his nephew Saeed Khan had been quashed on Azam Khan’s request after he recorded his statement before the JIT of FIA and assistant district magistrate. However, when the concerned police authorities were contacted by this correspondent to confirm the report, they categorically denied the report, saying that the FIR was not quashed as the law did not allow them to quash the FIR at their own. The authorities further said the police would first receive the copy of the statement of Azam Khan recorded under 164 CrPC, only then the people engaged in the investigation of the case would be able to submit their report in the court for the quashing of the case as only the court of law has the authority to quash any FIR.