2 policemen martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred and as many were wounded in a late night attack on a police checking point in Regi Model Town on Nasir Bagh Road late Wednesday night.

Reports said a group of terrorists opened fire on a police post at the entrance of Regi Model Town around midnight.

“Two constables Wajid and Farman were martyred while two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack,” spokesman for the Peshawar police, Muhammad Alam, told The News.

He added assistant sub inspector Noor Ul Haq along with constables Feroz, Wajid, Siyar and Farman were performing duty on the check post when it was attacked. Large contingents of police rushed to the area after the attack. A search operation was also launched in the vicinity.