Pakistan and World Bank join forces to foster digital economy and entrepreneurship for social uplift

Islamabad: In a meeting at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC, Ms. Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), held discussions with Ms. Nicole Klingen, World Bank’s Regional Head of Social Protection & Acting Director and Practice Manager for Digital Development in Europe and Central Asia in the Infrastructure Practice Group.

During the meeting, Ms. Marri provided a comprehensive overview of the social protection initiatives undertaken by the Benazir Income Support Programme in Pakistan. She expressed her gratitude for the World Bank’s unwavering support to BISP since its inception in 2008-09, acknowledging the institution as a crucial development partner.

Highlighting the efforts of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Ms. Marri emphasized how financial support and technical assistance have empowered talented youth from low-income backgrounds, creating opportunities for economic growth and social upliftment. The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, enabling individuals and communities to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the economic progress of marginalized groups. In a landmark development, both parties reached a significant agreement to collaborate sustainably, focusing on promoting the digital economy. This will be achieved through guidance, training, and financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, with the ultimate goal of building a robust digital ecosystem in Pakistan. Recognizing the potential of digital technologies in driving economic growth and reducing poverty, leveraging digital solutions such as digital payments and e-commerce will enhance financial inclusion and expand access to opportunities for marginalized communities in the country. Ms. Shazia Marri also took the opportunity to present a book titled “15 Years of Benazir Income Support Programme: 15 Years’ Journey from Inception to a Globally Recognized Social Protection Vehicle” to Ms. Klingen, showcasing the remarkable achievements and transformative impact of the program over the years. Furthermore, during the United Nations’ High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals in New York, Ms. Marri emphasized the critical importance of access to safe drinking water and sanitation, particularly highlighted by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She urged accelerated progress towards achieving SDG 6 targets, further demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth.