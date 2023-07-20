Gen Qayyum says PESS an NGO, not for politics

ISLAMABAD: Condemning what he called a planned misadventure against the army, Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum, the newly-elected president of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS), said Wednesday the society was a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that could not be used as a political entity.

Talking to a group of media persons here, he stated the society members reserve the right to join a political party in their personal capacity or exercise their right to vote freely.

He said every soldier is ready to provide reinforcement to the serving army of Pakistan in every national emergency, male or female, young or old.

He said, “The institution of the Pakistan Army tries to take care of those who are injured in wars. However, the condition of many pensioners is not enviable; the pension received by the widows of the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars is not reasonable and many economic and social problems arise in the absence of male breadwinners in the house.”

Flanked by his other colleagues, he said the founder of Pakistan wanted to establish an independent state where people would be free in every respect, including performing their religious rituals, while the state would take care of their welfare.

He said the concept of welfare state suffered a major setback when the Kashmir issue and anti-Pakistan Indian mentality posed an existential threat to Pakistan. To defend the country, a professional army was created, he said.

The youth joined the armed forces voluntarily with an oath to sacrifice their lives for defence of the country, and added that these ‘mujahideen’ sacrificed their youth for the profession, fought wars, got imprisoned, wounded, martyred leaving behind orphans and widows their wives.

Abdul Qayyum said many ex-servicemen have land disputes and litigation issues for which they need help, while the unemployed need new jobs. They do not even have a quota of 10 per cent of the jobs approved by the government, he added.

He lamented there is no special incentive for ‘Ghazis’ and no special facilities for elderly soldiers and Children’s education and health facilities are inadequate. “Realising this, PESS was established in the 1980s, which was formally registered on December 5, 1991. This society has the status of an NGO and cannot be used for any political purpose,” he made it clear.

General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said the anti-Pakistan attitude of Hindus from the beginning, internal disturbances of Afghanistan and the use of its land for terrorism in Pakistan. He said RAW has been supporting Balochistan rebels and perpetrates terrorisms in every province of Pakistan. He said attacks on GHQ, Peshawar Army Public School and Islamabad Marriott Hotel, linguistic, besides sectarian and other issues within the country could have endangered national security if Pakistan’s military and civil armed forces had not stood firm.

“All ex-servicemen, airmen, sailors and youth of the civil armed forces will stand like an iron wall with national prayers in the face of any nefarious campaign against the Pakistan armed forces,” he added.