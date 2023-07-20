Pakistan, China aim to counter information warfare: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and Pakistan-China Institute, said on Wednesday that Pakistan and China firmly reject any new cold war and instead aim to address common challenges with a collective strategy.

He stressed Pakistan’s solidarity with China in building a peaceful and prosperous Asia during the ‘Asian Century.’

Speaking outside the Parliament House during a press conference on Wednesday, Senator Mushahid Hussain highlighted that both countries share common interests. They agreed to work together on a collective strategy to counter information warfare. While China promotes ‘connectivity and cooperation’ in its vision, some in the West and parts of Asia with a Cold War mindset talk of ‘containment and conflict.’

A multiparty delegation of seven parliamentarians, led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and Pakistan-China Institute, visited China, the first parliamentary delegation to do so after the COVID crisis.

They held a media briefing at the Parliament House, coinciding with 10 years of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), which underscores the commitment of both countries to strengthening their friendship and cooperation at the people-to-people level, forming the core of the Pakistan-China strategic ‘all-weather’ partnership as ‘Iron Brothers.’

Senator Mushahid Hussain explained that the delegation, representing six political parties from all four provinces, had three main purposes for their visit to China. Firstly, they wanted to reaffirm the commitment of the Pakistan Parliament and political parties to promoting Pakistan-China friendship as the pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, regardless of any changes in the region.

Secondly, they sought to learn from China’s experience of development and modernization to enhance the second phase of CPEC.

Lastly, they aimed to discuss the rapidly changing regional situation with Chinese friends, enabling both countries to collectively tackle common challenges.

During their stay in China, Senator Sayed and the delegation engaged in high-level meetings with officials from China’s Foreign Ministry, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, leading media outlets, and top think tanks. These interactions provided the delegation with insights into China’s progress in poverty alleviation, technology, education, and industry.

In their discussions with Chinese friends, Senator Sayed emphasised three key points. First, the delegation thanked China for its timely diplomatic, military, and financial support, including a $5.7 billion loan rollover that helped Pakistan avoid default and China’s support on the Kashmir issue at the G-20 and in getting Pakistan out of FATF listing.

Second, they assured China that all political parties in Pakistan, whether in government or opposition, firmly believe in China’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s foreign policy and view CPEC as a guarantee for a better future for the people of Pakistan.

Third, they stressed that information warfare, disinformation, and fake news are major challenges faced by both Pakistan and China in the changing regional and global scenario, aiming to destabilise CPEC, undermine Pakistan-China ties, and undermine the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Senator Sayed welcomed the recent high-level visits by Pakistani military leaders to China and praised the results of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held recently in Beijing. He also congratulated China on the success of CPEC as it celebrated its first 10 years.

The parliamentary delegation’s visit resulted in tangible outcomes, including the organisation of an international conference in Islamabad in the first half of 2024, titled ‘Understanding China, Pakistan, and Regional Changes,’ in cooperation with the influential think tank, the China Institute for Innovation and Developing Strategy (CIIDS), and the Pakistan-China Institute. Additionally, the CPEC Media Forum will be held in the last quarter of 2023, and efforts will be made to strengthen relations between cities and provinces of Pakistan and China, with a focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture, education, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), women’s development, culture and tourism, technology, and media cooperation.

The Chinese side reaffirmed its strong support for Pakistan’s stability and socio-economic development, and both sides expressed solidarity with their respective core interests.

Among the parliamentarians, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Mallani emphasised the need for enhanced Pakistan-China collaboration in advanced coal technologies to support cleaner and more efficient coal power projects, promoting environmental sustainability and energy security.

Mohsin Dawar advocated for increased educational cooperation between the two countries, suggesting a comprehensive exchange programme for students and faculty, particularly with the newly established Roashaan University in Waziristan.

Muhammad Abubakar stressed the importance of vocational training cooperation, proposing the establishment of joint vocational training institutes.

Ghous Bux Khan Maher highlighted the need for strengthened agricultural collaboration, focusing on advanced seed technology and irrigation techniques.

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema urged the establishment of joint research centres with China on Traditional Chinese Medicine to enhance medical progress and elevate healthcare results at the grassroots level. Senator Sana Jamali called for collaboration on women’s empowerment, with a focus on poverty alleviation and sister city and province arrangements between Balochistan and Chinese regions.