‘Turning to EVs is need of hour’

Islamabad: Pakistan urgently needs to promote a deep change from gasoline to electric vehicle (EV). Because EVs will not only significantly reduce the import bill of petrol, but also eliminate relevant carbon emissions.

Speaking at this seminar Zhao Baige, the vice-chair of the 12th NPC Foreign Affairs Committee of the People’s Republic of China, noted that regarding the fourth industrial revolution, it should be kept in mind that electric vehicles are an essential part. The delegates either participated in person or through video link. At the same time, the Consul General of Pakistan mentioned the policies that Pakistan government have been adopted to develop this industry.

Speakers noted that Pakistan is currently facing a series of problems urgently need to be addressed, including environmental destruction and energy import, and the like, Gwadar Pro reported. Among the import bill, Pakistan’s oil imports are costly, accounting for about 14% of its total import quota. In order to solve these problems, there is a need for revolutionary changes in the transport sector in Pakistan.