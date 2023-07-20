Society and police urged to ensure justice for GBV victims

Islamabad: A seminar on 'Protection of Women and Role of Police' was held at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad to further enhance the capacity of female police officers in the Islamabad Capital Police in combating gender-based violence (GBV) in the city, the police spokesman said.

The seminar was attended by special guests, including the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, Chairperson of the National Commission for the Rights of Children and Chairperson of Special Committee Anti-Rape Investigation and Trail Act, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Meanwhile, CPO Law and Order Shakir Dawar, AIG Operations Saud Khan, and other senior police officers, along with a large number of female police officers, were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, expressed her gratitude to IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan for inviting her to this seminar, he added. She said that such seminars were essential because we often accept society’s views without knowing the legal requirements. She mentioned that in 2010, the government of Pakistan enacted a law for the protection of women, which was amended in 2022 with the aim of allowing everyone to file complaints of harassment.

It is important for you to be aware of this because you are connected to these issues, and you should know what harassment means and what steps the government has taken through legislation, she added. She further informed the female police officers about the measures taken by the government to improve security, professional training, and the control of crimes at the places where they work, he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the National Commission for the Rights of Children and Chairperson of the Special Committee for Anti-Rape Investigation and Trail Act, addressed the seminar and expressed her joy at seeing such a significant representation of women in the Islamabad Capital Police.

She emphasized that these young faces of our police force are our hope and future. She mentioned that she was invited to the seminar in relation to the prevention of sexual abuse and highlighted the increasing incidents of child abuse in our country by referring to a case reported by the Islamabad Capital Police regarding an assault on a woman in Margalla Trail-III, where it was found that some groups falsely accuse others for monetary gain, she maintained.

She stressed that while it is true in some cases that the complainant is genuinely right, we need to work at a societal and government level to provide justice so that our children can have a safe environment where they can participate in various activities without fear, she added.

She emphasized, “t he need for us as a society and department to ensure justice for the victims of gender-based violence and provide them with prompt relief.”

On the occasion, AIG Operations Saud Khan thanked the guests for their participation in the seminar and stated that the Islamabad Capital Police will continue to organize such seminars in the future to further enhance the capacity of police officers, he maintained.