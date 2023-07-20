Policy being introduced for early disposal of cases: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday said that a policy was being introduced for early disposal of cases in the high court and lower courts.

He said that shifting of katcheri to judicial complex G-11 was a milestone which would help address the problems of lower courts.

He stated this during his visit to the press room of IHC along with Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. IHC Journalists Association office-bearers were also present on the occasion. The chief justice said that we were considering setting up a judicial academy at the Chief Justice Block of the IHC old building.

However, family courts would be set up in other parts of the building where recreational facilities would be ensured for the children to give them a pleasing environment beyond family conflicts. The IHC chief justice also issued instructions regarding the construction of shades at the place dedicated to cameramen.

Justice Tariq Mehmood on the occasion said that the media should focus on highlighting the problems of the public.