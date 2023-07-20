Pakistan outranks India as US-based organisation releases nuclear security index

ISLAMABAD: An international organisation evaluating the status of global nuclear security ranked Pakistan above India, Iran and North Korea in terms of its handling of hazardous material, showing the country had gained three more points since the last assessment and was number 19 on the list of 22 states, foreign media reported.

The NTI Nuclear Security Index measures countries’ nuclear security capabilities and efforts based on a set of indicators and criteria. These include factors like the security of nuclear materials and facilities, the adherence to international norms and treaties, the regulatory framework for nuclear security, and the implementation of best practices to prevent unauthorized access to nuclear weapons or materials.

The index is maintained by Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit entity, which keeps a meticulous record of how countries handle nuclear material.

The NTI index revealed in the tabulated form Pakistan’s total score of 49 which was higher than India’s 40, Iran’s 29, and North Korea’s 18.

It also showed that Pakistan ranked 32 along with Russia and Israel in terms of the security of its nuclear facilities and was above India, Iran, Mexico, South Africa and several others on a list of 47 countries. However, the index raised concern over global nuclear security which it said was deteriorating.

“After years of reporting flagging progress on nuclear security, the NTI Nuclear Security Index for the first time in 2023 finds that nuclear security conditions are regressing in the dozens of countries and areas with weapons-usable nuclear materials and nuclear facilities,” it said. The authors of the report also noted that several countries, including Pakistan, were adding to their stocks of weapon-grade materials. “Eight countries — France, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, and the United Kingdom — have increased their stocks of weapons-usable nuclear materials, in some cases by thousands of kilograms per year, undermining minimization and elimination efforts and increasing the risk of theft,” said the report. “Countries also are reneging on their commitments to confidence building and information sharing, key drivers of progress during the period of the Nuclear Security Summits.” The latest NTI index has evaluated the security of highly enriched uranium and plutonium against theft and the security of nuclear facilities against acts of sabotage. If stolen, these materials can be used to build a nuclear bomb. Sabotage of a nuclear facility can also result in a dangerous release of radiation.