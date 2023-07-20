IPP finalises manifesto

LAHORE: The manifesto of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has been finalised and its salient features are based on resolving problems facing the country.

According to the manifesto, the minimum salary of a labourer will be fixed at Rs50,000 while there will be compulsory insurance for all. Citizens will be given free electricity up to 300 units while ownership rights will be given to Kuchi Abadis and low-cost housing projects will be introduced. An Islamic society will be established while the sanctity of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will be ensured at all costs. Practical steps will be taken to put madrasas into mainstream. Petrol will be provided to motorcyclists at half price and air-conditioned transport will be provided to senior citizens, women and students free of cost. The IPP will award right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and protection of their properties will be ensured.

Youth and women will be given interest-free loans and jobs while new medical and engineering colleges and technical centres will be established. The promotion of local and thereby increasing domestic trade is also an important part of the manifesto. It has been decided to introduce reforms in police, judiciary and tax departments, while an independent foreign policy will be introduced.