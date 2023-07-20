HRCP concerned at ‘threats’ to Christians

LAHORE: The HRCP has expressed concern at grave challenges to interfaith harmony and recent threats to the Christian community in Sargodha. A statement issued on Wednesday by the HRCP demanded: “Local and provincial administrations must take immediate steps to defuse tension and ensure peace and security for the minority communities.”
