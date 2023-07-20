Confessional statement indictment against Imran, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party demanded immediate legal action against Chairman PTI Imran Khan following the statement of Azam Khan, former prime minister’s principal secretary. The PPP has also demanded to uncover the faces of other characters involved in the conspiracy.

In a reaction to the statement of former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan, regarding the cipher, Vice President PPP Parliamentarians and Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman termed the statement as a charge sheet against Chairman PTI. Sherry Rehman said earlier in an audio leak, the former prime minister was heard planning to ‘play on the cipher’. “We have been saying since the first day that the cipher is a fabrication of the former prime minister,” she said. She said the former prime minister had jeopardised the country’s diplomatic relations for his petty political goals and created a diplomatic crisis for Pakistan.

While PPP’s Finance Secretary and Chairman Senate’s Committee on Finance Senator Salim Mandviwalla said the PPP demanded immediate legal action against Imran Khan. “The PPP also demands to remove the veil from the faces of other characters involved in the conspiracy,” he said. Mandviwalla said it has been proved that no country conspired against the PTI government, and today both the PTI chairman himself and his conspiracy against his own country were exposed,” he said. He demanded action against Chairman PTI without delay in light of the confessional statement.

While reacting to the statement of Azam Khan, PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said that Imran Khan has once again been exposed before the Pakistani nation. Senator Waqar Mehdi said Azam Khan’s statement confirms Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement about the cipher from the first day was that Imran Khan was trying to fool the nation on the issue. He said self-righteous and power-hungry Imran Khan thought he would succeed in fooling the Pakistanis but he didn’t realise you cannot fool the people all the time. He said all such characters associated with Imran Khan should also emulate Azam Khan’s example and decide whether they are with Pakistan or prefer to stand with a liar and an arrogant person, he said.

Mehdi said Imran Khan should not remain under the illusion that he can mislead the people of Pakistan. “ Even in 2018, the people did not vote for him, the votes received by PTI were a product of the so-called RTS,” he said. He demanded Imran Khan apologize to the nation for his deeds.