Shujaat stresses polls on time

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chief and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said elections should be held at the scheduled time according to the Constitution. He said this in a meeting with PMLQ Chief Organizer Chaudhry Sarwar here on Wednesday. Chaudhry Shafey Hussain was also present. Shujaat hoped that the name for caretaker prime minister would be agreed upon in consultation with political allies. Sarwar said a neutral setup was necessary for transparent elections.