US says no news on soldier who ran into North Korea

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it has no fresh news on the US soldier who left a tour of the demilitarized zone and ran into North Korea, in a bizarre incident that has baffled authorities in Washington.
US officials have identified the soldier as Private Second Class Travis King, who broke away from a South Korean orientation visit in the border Panmunjon truce village on Tuesday and raced over the frontier where it is believed he was taken into custody by North Korean officials.
Little is known about the serviceman´s motive or present status in the reclusive nation. “We here at the State Department, and the UN, are all continuing to work together on this matter to ascertain information about the well-being and whereabouts of Private King,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
King, who earlier was in the process of being sent back to the United States over disciplinary problems, somehow got to Panmunjon and crossed the border “wilfully and without authorisation”, US officials said.
