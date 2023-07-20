Kerry says US not dictating climate policy to China

BEIJING: US climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that Washington was not dictating climate solutions to China, after President Xi Jinping said Beijing will make its own decisions on how to address global warming.

Kerry spoke during the final day of a three-day trip to Beijing, during which he has said the threat of climate change requires a “new definition” of Chinese and American cooperation as the world´s two largest polluters revive stalled diplomacy on reducing planet-warming emissions.

The envoy said during a conference call with reporters that he and his team had “extremely warm and productive meetings” with senior Chinese officials during the visit, and that none expressed concerns about the United States pushing them on ways to deal with climate change.

A day earlier, Xi addressed a conference on the environment in Beijing where he stressed that China must chart its own course on carbon emissions.

“We must make the decisions on our own when it comes to the path, methods, pace, and intensity to achieve them. No one should expect to exert influence on us,” the Chinese president said, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

He did not mention Kerry by name, according to the Xinhua report, and the US envoy was not in the audience during the address.