Israeli strikes in Syria kill three pro-regime fighters

BEIRUT: Israeli air strikes early on Wednesday near Syria´s capital Damascus killed three fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad´s regime and wounded four others, a war monitor said.
Syrian state news agency SANA earlier reported two soldiers had been wounded in the overnight strikes. It quoted a military source as saying the bombing targeted “certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus”.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the targets included warehouses used by Lebanon´s backed Hizbullah group. The non-government monitoring group, which has a vast network of sources in the war-torn country, said the strikes also targeted positions of the Syrian army´s elite Fourth Division near the airport in the town of Dimas.
