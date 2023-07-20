Thai reformist Pita’s PM bid crashes on establishment opposition

BANGKOK: Thai reformist leader Pita Limjaroenrat´s bid to become prime minister ended on Wednesday, despite his party winning the most votes in May elections, after the military and pro-royalist establishment blocked his bid for power.
Pita´s Move Forward Party (MFP) has ridden high on the support of young and urban Thais frustrated by nearly a decade of army-backed rule, but its efforts to form a government have stumbled.
The 42-year-old was dramatically suspended from parliament while seated in the chamber for discussions on his candidacy, which came to an end when lawmakers voted to refuse considering him for a second ballot.
“I would like to say goodbye until we meet again,” he said, raising his fist as he left the assembly floor to the cheers of party allies.
Pita´s suspension came when Thailand´s Consitutional Court said it would proceed with a case that could see the leader disqualified from parliament altogether for owning shares in a media company.
Lawmakers are forbidden from doing so under Thailand´s constitution, though the television station in question has not broadcast since 2007.
