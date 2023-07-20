Israelis march on Jerusalem to protest judicial overhaul

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Hundreds of Israeli activists marched from Tel Aviv toward Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest against the hard-right government´s planned judicial overhaul, which they fear threatens liberal democracy.

“It is time for a decisive move,” said protest organiser Shikma Bressler of the 70-km multi-day march, set to reach the Knesset or parliament by Saturday. “We need you... to join us.”

The march is part of a months-long wave of protests that saw thousands block roads and train stations across the country Tuesday, ahead of an upcoming parliament vote on a key clause of the reform agenda.

Carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, they set off in the morning, took a lengthy noontime break in the shade of a park, and resumed the walk around 5:30 pm (1430 GMT).

“We will get to Jerusalem on Saturday night and set up tents around the Knesset,” said Radman, 38. “We hope that the government of Israel will hear the nation and stop the destruction.”

Campaigner Moshe Radman told AFP that the protesters would walk for about four hours, then break for the night and start again around sunrise Thursday. The judicial reform plan, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s government in January, has split the nation. It has sparked one of Israel´s biggest ever protest movements, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.