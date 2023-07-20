FIFA ready for meeting with Pak government authorities

LAHORE: While strongly backing the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, FIFA has offered to meet with Pakistan government's relevant authorities to discuss in depth the current situation of the PFF and the future of Pakistan football.

“We would like to offer to meet with the relevant government authorities of Pakistan to discuss in more detail the current situation of PFF and the future of football in Pakistan post-normalisation committee,” FIFA wrote to the IPC Ministry on July 17 in a response to its (IPC) June 19 letter.

“To this end, we would suggest to organise a high-level meeting between FIFA, the AFC, the PFF normalisation committee and the relevant government officials in Dubai (UAE) between 11 to 13 September 2023. Should you agree to meet us, we will provide you with more detail about said meeting in due course. We thank you for your kind attention to the above and look forward to hearing from you soon,” the letter said.

The IPC Ministry in June 19 letter to FIFA had requested the world football governing body to withdraw the nomination of NC’s chairman Haroon Malik and instead appoint a "focal person" not only to monitor the state of affairs of NC but also to keep liaison with the ministry and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to conduct the elections of the PFF without further delay.

“This would be helpful in streamlining the PFF matters and bringing football back on its track to actively participate in national, international and Olympic events,” said the June 19 letter from IPC Ministry to FIFA.

The world body did not do any such thing and rather its council extended the PFF NC’s mandate until March 15, 2024. “We refer to and thank you for your correspondence dated 19 June 2023, contents of which we duly noted.

We took in particular note of your concerns regarding the progress of the mandate of the normalisation committee of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in fulfilling its tasks and duties as instructed by FIFA,” FIFA wrote to IPC Ministry on July 17.

“ . . . although the PFF normalisation committee was appointed by FIFA on 27 June 2019, its current four members were nominated on 19 January 2021 only, following the inability of the previous members to carry out their mandates as per the instructions of FIFA. Furthermore, the suspension of PFF by FIFA, which lasted from 6 April 2021 until 29 June 2022, made it impossible for the normalisation committee to carry out its mandate during that period as it had no premises nor staff at disposal,” the letter said.

“Since the lifting of the suspension of PFF, FIFA has witnessed considerable progress on the part of the normalisation committee in fulfilling its mandate. Such progress was in fact reported in detail to the Executive Body of FIFA (the FIFA Council) which decided on 23 June 2023 to extend the mandate of the normalisation committee until 15 March 2024 at the latest,” the letter said.

“The FIFA Council also decided that the FIFA administration would continue to monitor the progress made in relation to the organisation of the elections at the different levels in line with the provisions of the PFF Constitution and carry out a review by 31 October 2023."