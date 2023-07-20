Sarfraz lauds PM’s Rs5b sports uplift initiative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz Wednesday hailed Prime Minister’s Shahbaz Sharif’s Rs5 billion sports uplift initiative, saying that it would usher a new beginning in a country where youth looks forward to financial assistance to hone their skills.
In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Sarfraz said that such a package would help develop sports in a big way. “The aim to provide international standard facilities and prepare the athletes for international competitions would not only boost the sports among our youth, it will also help develop youth commitment towards sports,” he said.
He also requested the PM to discourage those elements who want instability in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “I would like to draw your attention towards internal politics and professional jealousy which is not only giving Pakistan cricket a bad name it also makes the country a laughing stock in International cricket.
Zaka Ashraf has come into power following cabinet approval. I have received several phone calls from international cricketing circles, expressing their concerns over this intervention.”
He added that Zaka had a successful recent trip to South Africa and won a new financial arrangement. “Zaka has ensured Pakistan gets double the amount than what they were supposed to get previously.”
