Manzoor, Azam, Afzal lead Jinnah Tour Golf

LAHORE: Manzoor Abbasi, M Azam and M Afzal were the leaders of the day in 6th PGF Jinnah Tour Golf on Wednesday at the par-71 Piffer's Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Abbottabad.
Manzoor of Islamabad has displayed dominance with scores of 69 and 73 in the first two rounds, amassing a two-round aggregate of 142. Azam from Quetta and Afzal from Okara have matched Manzoor's aggregate score of 142 with impressive rounds of 72 and 70 each.
M Asif, Rehmatullah, and Jafal Hussain are all tied with a score of 146. The tournament will end on Thursday (today).
