Waseem yet to get UAE visa for world title fight

LAHORE: With the world title bout just around the corner Pakistan's premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is still waiting for the UAE visa.

The three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion is scheduled to meet the Filipino legend and former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes in the fight for the vacant IBO bantamweight world title in Dubai on July 22 but according to sources close to Waseem the Quetta-born fighter is yet to get his UAE visa.

Sources said that Waseem's visa last Friday was rejected for unknown reasons and his promotions Disrupt have applied for it again.

Sources said that the situation has left Waseem and his entire management depressed. Sources said that Waseem was expected to move to UAE from Glasgow by July 15 but visa issue has delayed his departure for Dubai.

Sources said that if he gets visa on Thursday (today) then he will have to immediately fly to Dubai from Glasgow to attend a press conference later in the day. This is the third time that Waseem is to play a world title fight. He is yet to win a world title. Sources said if he failed to get UAE visa then the fight would be rescheduled.