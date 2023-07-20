Call to maximize solar power production at 3rd Int’l Solar Clean Energy Conference

Karachi :Speakers at a conference emphasized the need to maximize solar energy production in Pakistan, especially by establishing utility-scale renewable energy projects to provide uninterrupted power supply to every household in the country at the cheapest rates.

They were speaking at the 3rd International Solar Clean Energy Conference organized by the Energy Update here at a hotel in collaboration with Sindh Energy Department and AEDB.

Speaking as the guest of honor, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, Bakhteet Ateeq Al Romaithi, said the UAE would fully support the development of renewable energy projects in Pakistan in line with its assistance for improving health, educational facilities, and infrastructure projects in the country.

He said the students in Pakistan should be properly educated about the importance of renewable energy in their lives.

He said that given the deep friendly ties between the two brotherly Islamic countries Pakistan should fully take advantage of the upcoming COP-28 Conference to be held in Dubai for actively seeking international assistance for projects aimed at reversing the devastating phenomenon of climate change.