Plot owners of Taiser Town accuse MDA of helping land grabbers

People who had been allotted plots in Scheme 45, Taiser Town, on Wednesday accused the Malir Development Authority (MDA) of helping land grabbers encroach upon their land.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, they said the MDA was trying to give their plots to land grabbers by cancelling their balloted plots in a short period of notice. They warned the Sindh government of protests across Karachi if their government-allotted plots were not freed from land grabbers.

“All the allottees of Scheme 45, Taiser Town, belong to the middle class who dreamed of building their own houses with their savings and bought plots, for which most of the payments had been made,” said one of the persons at the press conference. “Our hopes were dashed when the Malir Development Authority suddenly cancelled our plots through an advertisement despite the fact that most of the 4,000 allottees had paid some instalments,” he added.

He maintained that the MDA had promised to build roads in the area but no development work had been carried out and no roads built since 2006.

The press conference was told that the allottees were being asked to pay a large amount in one instalment but they were unable to do so during the time of high inflation in the country especially when the area did not have any basic facilities such as roads, water, drainage system and electricity.

“We request and appeal to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to have mercy on our condition and order the MDA to withdraw the notification of cancelling allotment,” said one of the persons addressing the press conference.