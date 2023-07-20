Hyderabad DC reviews arrangements for coming anti-polio campaign

Hyderabad: A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held in the Shehbaz Building under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro to review the arrangements for an anti-polio campaign.
The deputy commissioner said poliovirus had been found in the environment of the Sohrab Goth area in Karachi and steps should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus in Hyderabad.
He added that officers should ensure surveillance of the entry and exit points of the city to prevent the spread of the poliovirus. Soomro also directed the relevant officers to make maximum efforts to ensure that all the children up to five years old had been administered polio vaccine during the campaign.
Briefing the meeting, Dr Bisma Memon said that during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, a target of 380,000 children in 163 union councils across the district had been set, and 84 EPI centres, 1,565 mobile teams, 151 fixed teams, 64 transit teams, and eight roaming teams would ensure that vaccine was administered to those children.
Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023Art Chowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by...
Karachi :Speakers at a conference emphasized the need to maximize solar energy production in Pakistan, especially by...
People who had been allotted plots in Scheme 45, Taiser Town, on Wednesday accused the Malir Development Authority of...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the home department and others on petitions filed against the...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation land department has embarked on a comprehensive project to computerise all its...
Preparations for Muharram have almost been completed across Pakistan, but unfortunately, some elements have been...