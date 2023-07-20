Hyderabad DC reviews arrangements for coming anti-polio campaign

Hyderabad: A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held in the Shehbaz Building under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro to review the arrangements for an anti-polio campaign.

The deputy commissioner said poliovirus had been found in the environment of the Sohrab Goth area in Karachi and steps should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus in Hyderabad.

He added that officers should ensure surveillance of the entry and exit points of the city to prevent the spread of the poliovirus. Soomro also directed the relevant officers to make maximum efforts to ensure that all the children up to five years old had been administered polio vaccine during the campaign.

Briefing the meeting, Dr Bisma Memon said that during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, a target of 380,000 children in 163 union councils across the district had been set, and 84 EPI centres, 1,565 mobile teams, 151 fixed teams, 64 transit teams, and eight roaming teams would ensure that vaccine was administered to those children.