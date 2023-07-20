Nine more MQM-L men’s detention under MPO challenged

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the home department and others on petitions filed against the detention of activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Rukhsana, Samreen, Wajahat Ali, Ayesha, Roshan Qayum, Azhar Qureshi, Mohammad Zeeshan, Faisal and Nasir Qureshi said in their petitions that the provincial government had detained Danish Sheikh, Mohammad Faheem, Wajid Ali, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Hamza, Mohammad Afsar, Talha and Kashif under the MPO for 30 days without any due process of the law.

They said that the detainees had earlier been booked by the Zaman Town police on charges of holding a rally, rioting and holding unlawful assembly on July 7.

They also said that the impugned detention notifications under the MPO could only be invoked when the competent authority had sufficient evidence that there were threats to public peace and tranquillity.

They added that in the instant case no such material was available to justify the impugned action, as even the mere involvement of a petitioner in a criminal case could not form the basis for their preventive detention.

The petitioners said that the names of the detainees had not been mentioned in the FIR, while they were falsely booked in the case.

They said that not only the petitioners but 40 others persons as well were detained under the MPO, and they were all imprisoned at the Central Jail Karachi.

The petitioners requested the court to declare the impugned notifications of detention issued under the MPO on July 11 as unlawful and illegal, and direct the home department and the police to release the detainees.

After the preliminary hearing of the petitions, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry issued notices to the home department and others, telling them to file their comments on July 24.

On July 11 the home department had detained activists of the MQM-L over provoking the public to block roads and highways, and hold sit-ins that might disturb peace and tranquillity, and could create a serious law and order situation. The Sindh police chief had recommended the home department to detain them under the MPO for 30 days.

Missing girl

The SHC also directed the provincial law officer to submit the progress report with regard to the disappearance of a girl from the Gizri area. Petitioner Sughra Bibi said her daughter Rimsha had been missing since January 7 from the Gizri area, and her whereabouts were unknown.

The SP investigation (South) submitted a report mentioning that efforts were being made to recover the missing girl. He said that the home department had also been asked to constitute a joint investigation team for the recovery of the girl.