MWM slams ‘lack of Muharram arrangements’ in city

Preparations for Muharram have almost been completed across Pakistan, but unfortunately, some elements have been trying to create obstacles, Allama Sadiq Jafri said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference outside Azakhana Zahra Karachi, the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) city president said that in Karachi only 10 per cent of the arrangements have been made for Muharram.

“Garbage is scattered everywhere; even the drains are clogged. The responsibility for the situation during the days of mourning lies with the Sindh government. It is the responsibility of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to perform their duties.”

Jafri said that the issue of electricity supply remains unresolved. “Many areas are facing electricity problems. The routes of the processions and the provision of electricity during the timings of the central gatherings should be according to the normal routine.”

He said that the municipal authorities have said they do not have funds, but the lack of funds is not our issue. “The ruling party has been devouring the public at federal and provincial levels for the past 15 years.” He pointed out that for many years during Muharram the streets, the roads, the installation of street lights in the city’s peripheral areas and the issues of sewage have not been given the due attention.

He also said that this time a similar situation prevails. “The government machinery in different districts of the city, the deputy commissioners and the town administrators continue to lament about the lack of funds and authority.”

He claimed that the hidden hands behind this are of the ruling party’s, “the corrupt rulers of Sindh and the city government who use the allocated funds for Muharram for their own luxuries”.

The MWM leader said that the federal and provincial governments should pay attention to the municipal issues in the city. “Mosques and Imambargahs, and the routes of the processions should be cleaned, while facilities such as lights and uninterrupted electricity should be provided.”

He claimed that the Supreme Court as well as the provincial courts have repeatedly pointed out that the Sindh government is the most corrupt administration.

He also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of robberies in the city, demanding the arrest of the suspects involved in the murder of Hasnain Haider in the New Rizvia area. He demanded foolproof security for the mourning processions and gatherings during Muharram, and the recovery of “missing” Shias.

Jafri said that Muharram has commenced in the country in remembrance of Imam Hussain (RA), who had demonstrated the true meaning of Islam by sacrificing himself and conveying the most vital message of Islam to the world.