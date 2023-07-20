Builder shot dead near Malir Cantonment

A builder was shot dead and five others were injured in separate firing incidents in the city on Wednesday.

Uzair, 32, son of Humayun, was severely injured in a firing incident on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday within the limits of the Malir Cantonment police station. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the deceased man had recently shifted near the Malir Cantonment while earlier he lived in Federal B Area.

He was sitting at a tea shop with his friends when suddenly firing started and chaos erupted with people running to protect themselves.

Uzair was severely injured in the incident. Police said a security guard of a nearby building, Shafiq, was responsible for the firing. The deceased man was a builder by profession and used to make and sell house portions. According to his friends, he was worried because of lack of work for some time.

Police have registered a case and investigations are under way. Separately, a 30-year-old man, Ayaz, son of Salim, was shot and injured over a personal dispute in the Pak Colony area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

In another firing incident, 40-year-old Imran Qureshi, son of Ibrahim, was injured by unidentified suspects for offering resistance during a mugging bid near Landhi.

He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). A 26-year-old youth, Atiq, son of Shafiq, was injured after his gun accidentally went off while he was cleaning it in Defence Housing Authority. He was taken to JPMC.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Manthar, son of Sattar, was injured in a firing incident near Ali Muhammad Goth in the Steel Town area. He was shifted to the JPMC. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Bakhtzada, son of Nawabzada, was seriously injured in a firing incident in the Ittehad Town area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi.