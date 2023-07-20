Imran should be tried after Azam Khan’s revelations, says Sharjeel

Reacting to revelations made by Azam Khan, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Azam’s recent statements echo what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rivals have been asserting regarding the cipher issue since the beginning.

Azam served as the principal secretary of PTI Chairman Imran Khan when the latter was the prime minister.

In a statement, Memon said Imran orchestrated the cipher drama in order to maintain his hold on power. He added that following Azam’s remarks, the truth had become evident to all.

Calling the PTI chairman a hypocrite, the information minister said Imran compromised Pakistan's diplomacy in the whole world for the sake of power.

The PTI chairman jeopardised Pakistan's foreign policy to retain power and went to great lengths to isolate the country diplomatically, Memon said, adding that Imran should be held accountable and face trial for conspiring against the nation.