Sindh cabinet approves constitution of Provincial Finance Commission

The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) that would recommend some formula to the government to distribute financial resources among the local governments in the province.

The cabinet meeting was presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. It also discussed and made decisions on other agenda items including the establishment of Larkano General University, import of 500,000 metric tons (MT) of wheat, and maintaining fares of the intra-district Peoples Bus Service for next six months.

PFC

The cabinet approved the constitution of the PFC to recommend a resource distribution formula to the government. The PFC would give recommendations for the distribution of fiscal resources among the provincial government and local government councils out of the proceeds of the provincial consolidated fund.

The same proceeds would go into a provincial retained amount and a provincial allocable amount called the Provincial Finance Commission Award. The PFC chairman would be the chief minister and its co-chairman would be the local government minister.

The rest of the commission would comprise two members of the provincial assembly, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation mayor, Sukkur mayor, District Council Tando Mohammad Khan chairman, Municipal Committee Umerkot chairman and Korangi Town chairman.

Murad directed the chief secretary to get the PFC body notified in the present day stating that he would announce the PFC award before the end of the tenure of his government in the next month.

Peoples Bus Service

Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon told the cabinet that the People Bus Service project had undergone a prompt change in costs due to the rise in fuel prices. He said the contractor company of the bus service had approached the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to express concern that it was sustaining huge financial operational losses compared to the agreed rates in 2021 as the passenger fares had not been revised.

Memon said it would be prudent to extend financial grant for the project in consideration of multiple factors including low fare slab, dollar escalation, rise in operating costs, damages to buses due to deterioration of roads, etc.

He said the company’s request was referred to independent experts of a third party for evaluation and validation. He added that the independent experts evaluated the financial operations of the project and endorsed the company’s request to extend the ongoing subsidy programme at Rs40 per passenger for further six months to improve the efficiency of the project and facilitate the public commute at large.

The cabinet decided to approve a subsidy of Rs657.8 million and directed the transport department to ensure the maintenance of the fare for the next six months.

Wheat procurement

The food department informed the cabinet that it had procured 900,000 MT wheat against a target of 1.4 MT, therefore there was a shortfall of 500,000 MT.

The CM proposed that the department invite the private sector to import 500,000 MT wheat, otherwise, the provincial government would import the same through the federal government.

The cabinet approved the proposal.

Out-of-school children

The cabinet was told that a large number of children of varying ages were still out of school. It was said that estimates showed even if funding and capacity existed, it would require huge government resources over a period of 20 years to make meaningful progress to cater to the out-of-school children (OOSC).

Technology-based accelerated learning methods were therefore required for transition and mainstreaming the OOSC, the cabinet was told.

It was said that Teach the World Foundation (TTWF), a not-for-profit organisation, was one of the pioneers in deploying K-5 digital learning solutions in underprivileged communities in different countries.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said the TTWF had submitted a proposal to the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) for ‘accelerated digital learning’ in March 2023. The proposal was approved as an 18-month pilot project for Rs710 million.

SEF Managing Director Kazi Kabir said that in order to address the challenge of the OOSC and improve learning and socio-economic gains for both in-school and out-of-school children, an efficient digital learning programme was required.

Under the programme, 100 micro-schools would be established to provide accelerated digital literacy to 10,000 OOSC who were more than seven years old and add value to 25 existing SEF-assisted schools to benefit 2,625 students. The program would be scaled up after impact assessment. The cabinet approved the proposal.

University of Larkano

Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahu presented a proposal for the establishment of a general university with the name of University of Larkano by integrating all higher education institutes, campuses, and constituent colleges in Larkano district.

The cabinet was told that the public sector educational institutions/campuses and colleges functioning in the district of Larkana, including Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science & Technology and its constituent college campus, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sindh Agriculture College Dokri, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College, and Sindh University campus, would be integrated into the university. The cabinet approved the proposal.