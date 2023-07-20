Higher standards

The air-conditioners being assembled in or imported into our country are made of very substandard materials, especially the copper pipes which are quickly damaged and cause gas leaks. It not only costs a lot of money to repair the leaking copper pipes and refill the gas of the ACs, it creates a tremendous inconvenience for the user in terms of comfort and relief from the heat.
Both ACs and the gas used in them are mostly imported, draining our country’s precious forex reserves. We need to set higher regulatory standards in terms of quality and permissible materials for ACs being imported into or assembled in Pakistan.
Ejaz Ahmad Magoon
Lahore
