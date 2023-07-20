Fix the roads

One of the innumerable problems facing Karachi is its dilapidated roads. Most of the streets and roads have potholes, cracks and other problems, greatly slowing the flow of traffic. This is more than just a nuisance to the public, especially when it comes to emergency-service providers, who are unable to reach where they are needed quickly.
The city authorities must initiate and complete thorough construction and repair work on all the damaged roads in the city as soon as possible.
Yamna Ahmed
Karachi
