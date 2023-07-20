Tricky problem

Although clean and safe drinking water is a basic human right, millions do not have access to it. Pakistan is also dealing with an acute shortage of water and the situation is being exacerbated by climate change and population growth.

The crisis, along with jeopardizing people’s health and safety, is damaging our agriculture sector and food security. We have to both conserve water and use it more efficiently, while also expanding access to clean drinking water. This will require some imaginative solutions.

Meer Abdul Malik

Kech