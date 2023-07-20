Action needed

Rains have wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in recent weeks, with reports of flash floods, landslides and mudslides causing death and destruction. Pakistan is particularly prone to the impacts of climate change, including rain-related disasters. As a result, disastrous flooding appears to be becoming a regular occurrence in the country. These floods are a stark reminder of the fact that climate change will bring more disasters to our country if it remains unaddressed.
Unfortunately, most of our energies seem to be spent on political crises, leaving all other problems on the backburner. The traditional mode of dealing with problems on an ad-hoc basis will not work when it comes to climate change.
Didar Khan
Swat
