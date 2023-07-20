Protecting children

Despite various legislative measures and awareness campaigns, child abuse remains a deeply entrenched problem in the country and takes various forms including physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and child labour. Several factors contribute to the prevalence of child abuse in Pakistan. Poverty and lack of education are significant contributors, as impoverished families often face immense pressure to make ends meet and may resort to child labour for additional income. Cultural norms and beliefs that undermine the value of children’s rights also perpetuate abusive practices. Additionally, a lack of awareness and ineffective law enforcement further exacerbate the problem, allowing perpetrators to go unpunished.

To tackle child abuse effectively, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. This includes increasing awareness through education and public campaigns, strengthening the implementation of child protection laws, providing support systems for victims and addressing the root causes of abuse.

Saira Samo

Larkana