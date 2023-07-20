Matter of will

For now, the financial crisis has been averted. After Pakistan clinched the desperately needed IMF deal, there has been a collective sigh of relief. The rupee has appreciated vis-a-vis the dollar and the stock market has seen a resurgence due to the restoration of investor confidence. However, Pakistan is not out of the woods yet. The real issue plaguing Pakistan’s economy is the trade deficit and the circular debt trap.

A deal with the IMF is done on the back of promise of reforms, but our governments have, thus far, failed to deliver reforms which leads us back to square one. It is not that the capacity is not there. There have been many world-class Pakistani economists so there is no doubt that we can develop home-grown and tailored solutions to Pakistan’s economic woes. The need of the hour is to muster enough national willpower to take up the mantle and perform serious surgery on the festering wounds of our ailing economy.

Hussam Mehboob

Rawalpindi