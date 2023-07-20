Online sharks

The news of a man in Rawalpindi committing suicide after harassment by online loan companies over an unpaid debt has brought the issue of private online lending into the limelight. It has been alleged that the loan companies threatened to leak personal data from his mobile phone. This business is flourishing in Pakistan due to inflation and daily increases in the prices of essential goods. As a result, many fall into a vicious cycle of borrowing and paying interest after taking these loans. This is not the first time an instance of harassment by loan companies has been brought to the fore. But no proper action has been taken by the concerned agencies against online loan sharks. Although the Sindh government has passed a law to curb interest on private loans, banks are not exactly willing to loan money to those struggling financially.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi