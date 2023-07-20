IBA report on Pakistan’s economy

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi successfully launched its report titled ‘The State of Pakistan's Economy 2023-24 | Trials and Turmoil: Navigating the Interconnected Challenges of Politics, Economy, and Climate Change’.

The report is authored by the esteemed faculty members of the Department of Economics, School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS). The report provides a critical analysis of the persistent issues faced by Pakistan and offers valuable recommendations for sustainable economic growth and societal well-being.

The report sheds light on three key challenges that have significantly impacted the nation: the political situation, economic challenges, floods, and climate change. Through extensive research and econometric projections, the report offered insightful policy recommendations to address these interconnected challenges. Its aim is to guide policymakers, academia, and the government in improving Pakistan's economy by fostering increased exports, resolving issues in the energy sector, and building resilient communities against floods. The event featured a panel discussion comprising renowned experts, providing a platform for insightful discussions on the report's findings and recommendations. The panelists included Dr. Nooreen Mujahid, Director, Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), University of Karachi; Dr. Ali Hasanain, Associate Professor, LUMS; and Ammar Habib Khan, Chief Executive Officer, CreditBook Financial Services.