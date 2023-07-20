PTCL group posts 26.8pc profit

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading telecom and ICT services provider in the country, has announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The announcement was made during the Board of Directors' meeting held in Islamabad on July 19, 2023.

Throughout the first half of 2023, PTCL Group has sustained its momentum, further solidifying its position as the leading integrated telecom service provider in Pakistan. Despite the prevailing challenging macroeconomic conditions, the group has achieved a remarkable 26.8 percent revenue growth compared to the same period of last year.