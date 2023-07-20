Barter trade with Iran

LAHORE: The Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahhedfar has said that Pakistan-Iran Business-to-Business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism 2023 has now resolved the issue of lack of proper banking channel, which was earlier hindering smooth trade between the two countries.

He was addressing the members of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) on Wednesday. The consul general asked the private sector to play its due role in tapping the huge potential to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between Iran and Pakistan in diverse fields, including the auto sector. Business Council Chairman Najmul Hassan Jawa, management committee members, and a number of former office-bearers also attended the meeting. In the meeting, both sides decided to exchange expertise to scale up the country’s engineering standard.

The Iranian envoy stated that the auto parts industry of Pakistan and Iran should enter into a formal bilateral collaboration to bridge the gap by transferring technologies, skill sets, and capacity building to meet the demands of industry in both countries. Moreover, he invited the PAAPAM members to attend the International Auto Exhibition being held in Tehran from August 13 to 16, 2023.

Addressing the meeting, PAAPAM Senior Vice Chairman Usman Malik gave a brief overview of the auto-parts industry of Pakistan.